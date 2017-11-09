:: The way through the woods ::

They shut the road through the woods
Seventy years ago. 
Weather and rain have undone it again, 
And now you would never know 
There was once a road through the woods 
Before they planted the trees. 
It is underneath the coppice and heath, 
And the thin anemones.
Only the keeper sees 
That, where the ring-dove broods,
And the badgers roll at ease, 
There was once a road through the woods. 

Yet, if you enter the woods 
Of a summer evening late, 
When the night-air cools on the trout-ringed pools 
Where the otter whistles his mate, 
(They fear not men in the woods, 
Because they see so few.) 
You will hear the beat of a horse’s feet, 
And the swish of a skirt in the dew, 
Steadily cantering through 
The misty solitudes, 
As though they perfectly knew 
The old lost road through the woods.
But there is no road through the woods.
— Rudyard Kipling

Winter has finally arrived and I greet it with a mixture of trepidation and awe as I actually enjoy all of our four seasons here in Québec. This weekend will be a busy one as I have student projects to correct, I am thrilled to be part of the Square Foot Art Exhibition on Saturday from 11:00 to 4:00 pm and I do hope to see some of you there. This is one of the paintings that will be on exhibit. Hope that you enjoy it.

As some of you already know, I love trees. I painted this majestic white pine two weekends ago while autumn was still in bloom right here in Rigaud. Does this poem bring you back to childhood?

Paper: Fluid 100 12″ x 12″
Watercolours: MG yellow, B. Sienna, B. Umber, Ultramarine, P. Scarlet
About Jane Hannah

8 Responses to :: The way through the woods ::

  1. creatingmindblog says:
    2017-11-09 at 19:49

    I love your painting of the white pine. So beautiful!

  2. Loan Tran says:
    2017-11-09 at 11:02

    A beautiful and elegant piece. I love tree too. I took numerous pictures of trees throughout the year. Wish I could draw and paint.

  3. Lucie says:
    2017-11-09 at 09:21

    So beautiful and inspiring me to get back to my painting. Thank you.

  4. Everyday, Art for Life says:
    2017-11-09 at 09:10

    I love this Jane! Thank you for sharing.

