:: Square Foot Art Exhibition & Old Brewery Mission Fundraiser 2017 ::

There is a wonderful feeling when you walk into your own exhibition. You see the work as a true extension of yourself. Win or lose, your interests have led you to an accumulation of your personal expression, signed lower right, mounted to best advantage. (Robert Genn)
I will be at this Exhibition that acts as a fundraiser for the Old Brewery Mission, which is the largest resource for homeless men in Quebec and for homeless women in Canada. The pricing of the artworks are about half price, so if you are thinking of a Christmas present, then this is the time. I will be accompanied by 20 other amazing artists working with oil, acrylic, watercolour, textiles, pastels, etc. Should be fun and I would love to see you there!
The date is Saturday November 11th, 2017 at 232 Chemin de Senneville, Senneville, Quebec, H9X 3X4, Canada. https://goo.gl/maps/kRc6ubkhhLB2
J’aimerais bien vous voir en cette belle journée du 11 novembre à Senneville. C’est pour une bonne cause, et je serai entourée de 15 autres artistes et leurs tableaux à l’huile, pastel, acrylique, etc.
Paper: Fluid 100 12″ x 12″
Watercolours: MG Yellow, P. Scarlet, Raw, Sienna, B. Sienna, Ultramarine
Ce serait avec grand plaisir, Jane. J’enfourche mon vélo et je pars à l’instant. Je plaisante. Le 11 novembre est la Saint-Martin et, ici, il y a l’été de la Saint-Martin que je ne voudrais pas manquer. Superbe aquarelle, pleine de caractère et de plans différents. Bravo !
This is a really inspiring watercolor. Thank you for sharing!
Thank you JoAnn… glad that you like it -)
