:: First Frost ::

The lake has started to thicken,
specks of ice.
The mountains are starting to whiten,
snowflakes have fallen.
The birds are gathering at the feeders,
my dog is sleeping. 
— by Jane Hannah

This week we had our first frost and it came as a surprise! Yesterday we had our fundraiser Square Foot Exhibition for the Old Brewery Mission and it was definitely a success. Twenty artists displayed their works and it was quite amazing to see all of the different styles and mediums. I am really enjoying the Fluid 100 paper, as it is 100% cotton and this makes a tremendous difference with watercolours. It takes all of the paint that you throw at it, and then does what it wants to do.

This painting is for sale, and ready to go.

Paper: Fluid 100 12″ x 12″
Colours: Q. Gold, Raw Sienna, Burnt Sienna, P. Crimson & Indanthrone
Location: Hudson, Québec, Canada

  1. creatingmindblog says:
    2017-11-13 at 19:43

    Beautiful painting! Love the details in the trees!

  2. marcellalouise says:
    2017-11-12 at 20:39

    Jane: What gorgeous trees you draw – they are so natural looking and God-creaed. MOM >

  3. Shari Blaukopf says:
    2017-11-12 at 17:03

    So glad to hear that the exhibition went well. Beautiful trees!

    • Jane Hannah says:
      2017-11-12 at 17:21

      Thank you Shari — yes the exhibition was great, a great turnout too and the setting was just fabulous — wow! I saw in your post that you were correcting? I was too today… but I am getting smarter as the years pass -)))

