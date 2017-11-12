The lake has started to thicken,

specks of ice.

The mountains are starting to whiten,

snowflakes have fallen.

The birds are gathering at the feeders,

my dog is sleeping.

— by Jane Hannah

This week we had our first frost and it came as a surprise! Yesterday we had our fundraiser Square Foot Exhibition for the Old Brewery Mission and it was definitely a success. Twenty artists displayed their works and it was quite amazing to see all of the different styles and mediums. I am really enjoying the Fluid 100 paper, as it is 100% cotton and this makes a tremendous difference with watercolours. It takes all of the paint that you throw at it, and then does what it wants to do.

This painting is for sale, and ready to go.

Paper: Fluid 100 12″ x 12″

Colours: Q. Gold, Raw Sienna, Burnt Sienna, P. Crimson & Indanthrone

Location: Hudson, Québec, Canada

