:: Inktober 10 Gigantic ::

“The emotions have … their own sense of scale. In the emotional world a small thing can touch the heart and the imagination every bit as much as something impressively gigantic.”

— Henry Beston

For this gigantic theme, I had quite a few ideas… a gigantic meteorite coming towards Earth (I thought too close to our current fears), then had this idea of a giant pumkpin sitting somewhere in the dark. I chose this idea because I still wanted to test out a bit more the effects of Dr. Ph. Martin’s Pen-White and also to try out my new Black Star Matte ink colours… and wow! Usually black leaves streaks of grey, but not this one. It is dense, opaque, non streaking and can be diluted with water too. The grey sky colour is a mix of the Black Star colour with the Pen-White colour and this one did streak, but still good as the white is very opaque too. I am glad with these experiments today.

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook

Pen: Platinum Carbon Desk Fountain Pen

Ink: De Atramentis Document Black Ink & Dr. Ph. Martin’s Pen-White & Black Star Matte

Watercolour: DS B. Orange

Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada from my imagination

#Inktober2017 #10 Gigantic Theme.

#ink #watercolour #painting #inktober

Advertisements