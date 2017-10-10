:: Inktober 10 Gigantic ::

Posted on 2017-10-10

“The emotions have … their own sense of scale. In the emotional world a small thing can touch the heart and the imagination every bit as much as something impressively gigantic.”
— Henry Beston

For this gigantic theme, I had quite a few ideas… a gigantic meteorite coming towards Earth (I thought too close to our current fears), then had this idea of a giant pumkpin sitting somewhere in the dark. I chose this idea because I still wanted to test out a bit more the effects of Dr. Ph. Martin’s Pen-White and also to try out my new Black Star Matte ink colours… and wow! Usually black leaves streaks of grey, but not this one. It is dense, opaque, non streaking and can be diluted with water too. The grey sky colour is a mix of the Black Star colour with the Pen-White colour and this one did streak, but still good as the white is very opaque too. I am glad with these experiments today.

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook
Pen: Platinum Carbon Desk Fountain Pen
Ink: De Atramentis Document Black Ink & Dr. Ph. Martin’s Pen-White & Black Star Matte
Watercolour: DS B. Orange
Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada from my imagination
#Inktober2017 #10 Gigantic Theme.
#ink #watercolour #painting #inktober

 

6 Responses to :: Inktober 10 Gigantic ::

  2. marcellalouise says:
    2017-10-10 at 19:17

    Dear Jane: The pumkpin that you drew along with the stars are so very real. I don’t know how you can manage it but then, it is called TALENT. Don’t ever give it up and enjoy the hours it requires. MOM >

  3. a magic moment with holly says:
    2017-10-10 at 12:35

    Oh I love this one. yes!
    By the way have you tried the WHITE gel-pen UMI-BALL SIGNO (UM-153) It does a pretty good job at covering.

