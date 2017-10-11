:: Inktober 11 Run ::

I’ve developed a new philosophy.
I only dread one day at a time!
— Charlie Brown
Today’s theme was “run” and I thought of someone having control over a storm but too stupid to let it go… humph! So run damnit! Perhaps thought that he is trying to save the city, and bringing it elsewhere? But it’s too late…
Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook
Pen: Faber-Castell PITT artist pens
Ink: Dr. Ph. Martin’s Pen-White & Black Star Matte
Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada from my imagination
#Inktober2017 #11 Run
Jane, I really like the running figure and the birds are moving too, even the grass. Your ink is terrified and on the run! The clouds are kind of sweet, almost like balloons. i can’t decide whether I like the contrast or wish you had one big menacing thunder head on his strings!
Hi Holly! You are spot on as I started with very soft clouds that became a tornado — LOL — but before starring with the soft clouds I was thinking of a kite with a sinking city behind. I guess this is what happens when you have a full-time job too -)))
you’re the best-don’t worry it, just experiment with collage, or painting over, or cropping down to the part you like. It’s a strong drawing and image.
Thank you my dear -)))
I love the movement in this image and what a lovely style.
Thank you Englepip as I thought that people would not really enjoy it! Don’t know why…
