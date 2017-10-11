:: Inktober 11 Run ::

I’ve developed a new philosophy.

I only dread one day at a time!

— Charlie Brown

Today’s theme was “run” and I thought of someone having control over a storm but too stupid to let it go… humph! So run damnit! Perhaps thought that he is trying to save the city, and bringing it elsewhere? But it’s too late…

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook

Pen: Faber-Castell PITT artist pens

Ink: Dr. Ph. Martin’s Pen-White & Black Star Matte

Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada from my imagination

#Inktober2017 #11 Run

