:: Inktober 11 Run ::

Posted on 2017-10-11 by

I’ve developed a new philosophy.
I only dread one day at a time!
— Charlie Brown

Today’s theme was “run” and I thought of someone having control over a storm but too stupid to let it go… humph! So run damnit! Perhaps thought that he is trying to save the city, and bringing it elsewhere? But it’s too late…

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook
Pen: Faber-Castell PITT artist pens
Ink: Dr. Ph. Martin’s Pen-White & Black Star Matte
Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada from my imagination
#Inktober2017 #11 Run

 

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
6 Responses to :: Inktober 11 Run ::

  1. a magic moment with holly says:
    2017-10-11 at 20:41

    Jane, I really like the running figure and the birds are moving too, even the grass. Your ink is terrified and on the run! The clouds are kind of sweet, almost like balloons. i can’t decide whether I like the contrast or wish you had one big menacing thunder head on his strings!

  2. englepip says:
    2017-10-11 at 19:53

    I love the movement in this image and what a lovely style.

