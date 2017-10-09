:: Inktober 9 screech theme : The invisible driver ::

The creative process helps reduce stress and anxiety.

Creativity retrains you to accomplish just for the self instead of others.

— Debbie Mandel

The screech theme, so many options available. I thought first that I could draw an owl in full flight screeching at its victim. Then I thought of someone screaming at someone. Then I thought of a car screeching past me… and that was it!

This Inktober challenge is a great challenge and at the same time so needed. It is forcing me to discover ideas and how to plan without having the “real” thing in front of me, something that I have been relying on in past years, then changing and playing with different mediums. In watercolour, when it comes to adding white the choices are always very difficult as when I add Titanium White it fades by 30%, never stays at 100% opacity. Then I tried white gouache and it pretty much did the same thing. Lo and behold, today I bought Dr. Ph Martin’s Pen-White ink and wow, it does not dilute on the paper and stays at 100%…. yeahhhh! Where this ink is the thickest, it takes awhile to dry (it is still drying at the moment, so this is why I took a picture of my painting instead of scanning it in) and I can use it with my paintbrushes and it is water soluble… can I ask for more? No!

I also discovered a new app for my iPhone which works very well for taking pictures, cost me $3.99 and it takes really nice night pictures. It is called Camera+ and when you are taking the picture, there is a grid that appears to keep things straight, which is very helpful.

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook

Pen: Platinum Carbon Desk Fountain Pen

Ink: De Atramentis Document Black Ink & Dr Ph. Martin’s Pen-White

Colours: DS Pyrrol Scarlet, DS Cerulean Chromium & DS Raw Sienna

Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada from a reference photo

#Inktober2017 9 Screech Theme.

#ink #watercolour #watercolor #painting #inktober

http://www.janehannah.com

Advertisements