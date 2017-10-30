:: Inktober 30 Found Theme ::

And so it is that life begins.

A step into the crazy maze of life.

First a left and then a right,

We find ourselves at a dead end.

Back track our steps and begin again.

Twists and turns constantly taking our path,

Round and round in circles we go,

Trying to find the right way.

Some spend their whole lives in the maze,

Some make it out.

I’m still fighting to find the right way in

This maze of life.

— By Aly Bambi