:: Inktober 30 Found Theme ::

Posted on 2017-10-30 by
And so it is that life begins.

A step into the crazy maze of life.
First a left and then a right,
We find ourselves at a dead end.
Back track our steps and begin again.
Twists and turns constantly taking our path,
Round and round in circles we go, 
Trying to find the right way.
Some spend their whole lives in the maze,
Some make it out.
I’m still fighting to find the right way in 
This maze of life.
— By Aly Bambi

 

20171030-inktober-found-jane-hannah-loRes

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte
Watercolours: DS Q. Gold
Location: Rigaud from my imagination
#inktober2017, #inktober,  30 found theme

Advertisements

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
This entry was posted in #inktober2017, Sketches / Drawings / Paintings. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s