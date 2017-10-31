Here is a Haida Nation Mask, a native northwest coast people that live in the northern parts of British Columbia, Canada. I have always loved their masks and today I decided to draw one from a reference photo, in order to honour their art. For #Inktober no colours were added, even though their masks have red and gold in them…

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″

Ink: Faber-Castell PITT Artist Pen Brush

Location: Rigaud from a reference photo

#inktober2017, #inktober, 31 mask theme

