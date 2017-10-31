:: Inktober 31 Mask Theme ::

Posted on 2017-10-31 by

Here is a Haida Nation Mask, a native northwest coast people that live in the northern parts of British Columbia, Canada. I have always loved their masks and today I decided to draw one from a reference photo, in order to honour their art. For #Inktober no colours were added, even though their masks have red and gold in them…

20171031-inktober-mask-jane-hannah-loRes

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Faber-Castell PITT Artist Pen Brush
Location: Rigaud from a reference photo
#inktober2017, #inktober,  31 mask theme

Advertisements

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
This entry was posted in #inktober2017, Sketches / Drawings / Paintings. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s