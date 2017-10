Do not have much time today so here is a quick little sketch… would have liked to delve a bit more deeply with the “ink” but no time…

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″

Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte

Watercolours: DS Q. Gold, P. Scarlet

Location: Rigaud from my imagination

#inktober2017, #inktober, 28 fall theme

