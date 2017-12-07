IN AND OUT

The dog searches until he finds me upstairs,

lies down with a clatter of elbows,

puts his head on my foot.

Sometimes the sound of his breathing saves my life

— in and out, in and out;

a pause, a long sigh….

Tuesday was my last day of classes, Wednesday I started correcting, today we had our last department meeting of the semester and tomorrow I am still correcting… however, I feel free and that I can start breathing again. Cegep teaching is a weird field, as you are juggling with over 100 students, preparing your courses, correcting your students and of course teaching… I calculated once that I was correcting over 2000 times per semester… something that I am not overjoyed to know! and on top of that dealing with administrative requirements, deadlines, dealing with software issues and all of these young beautiful people that are dealing with their own issues on top of that… lahdiladah! Can you tell that I am “very” happy to be done? So here is a small flowerpot that I have in my house that I just painted to commemorate all of this! Yeah!!!

Paper: Moleskine Sketchbook Watercolour

Watercolours: Q. Gold, Q. Rose & Cerulean Chromium

Painted in Rigaud, Quebec, Canada

janehannah.com

#sketchbook #watercolour #flowerpot #painting

Advertisements