In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
     We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
     Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
— by John McCrae, May 1915

For Remembrance Day I decided of course to paint poppies and I used a wet-in-wet technique… which means to totally immerse your paper in water and then sponge off the excess. The paper that I used did not soak up that much water to my surprise! But hey! I am no aficionado!!! This poem to me would make a wonderful song… has it been done? Does anyone know?

Paper: The Langton from Daler Rowley (which I bought in London — hahah)
Watercolours: DS Pyrrol Scarlet, MG Ultramarine & some DS New Gamboge

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
  1. shawnthompsonart says:
    2018-11-12 at 21:50

    Nice poppies, I like how the red bleeds.

  2. Elke Attal says:
    2018-11-12 at 09:09

    Jane – your poppies are stunning and truly convey the sentiments of the poem. Congratulations! Elke

    • Jane Hannah says:
      2018-11-12 at 09:24

      Hello Elke,

      Hiw come that we did not take the time to chat together on Saturday? I guess that we were both busy — next year we will reserve 5 minutes between us, ok? Thank you for your comment Elke and have a very good wintery-looking Monday -)

  3. bmalzard says:
    2018-11-11 at 20:09

    A lovely post and the painting so poignant.

