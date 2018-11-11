:: Flanders Fields :: In Flanders fields the poppies blow Between the crosses, row on row, That mark our place; and in the sky The larks, still bravely singing, fly Scarce heard amid the guns below. We are the Dead. Short days ago We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, Loved and were loved, and now we lie, In Flanders fields. Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw The torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die We shall not sleep, though poppies grow In Flanders fields. -- by John McCrae, May 1915 For Remembrance Day I decided of course to paint poppies and I used a wet-in-wet technique... which means to totally immerse your paper in water and then sponge off the excess. The paper that I used did not soak up that much water to my surprise! But hey! I am no aficionado!!! This poem to me would make a wonderful song... has it been done? Does anyone know? Paper: The Langton from Daler Rowley (which I bought in London -- hahah) Watercolours: DS Pyrrol Scarlet, MG Ultramarine & some DS Gamboge :: www.janehannah.com

:: Flowing :: A canvas may be measured with inches, but the speed with which you travel over it is regulated by the artist. — The Art Spirit by Robert Henri I have been swamped with correcting student projects as this week alone I corrected 175 of them on top of department meetings so my Inktober resolve has disintegrated into work-related activities… oh well… it was to be expected… I am preparing for the Square Foot Art Exhibition taking place on Saturday November 10th in Senneville and this is one of the drawings that I will be displaying. If you feel like it, you can drop by and say hello or even buy one of the 100 paintings that will be displayed on that day by 25 artists. All for a very good cause as some of the funds are going to the Montreal Old Brewery Mission. Paper: Fluid 100 12″ x 12″ Fountain Pen: Platinum Century 3776 Ink: De Atramantis Document Ink www.janehannah.com

:: Lighthouses :: Writing… is an act of faith: I believe it’s also an act of hope, the hope that things can get better than they are. — Margaret Atwood In the province of Quebec there are 43 lighthouses and are enjoying a second life as they are being converted into museums, inns or cottages. As I have been on the Inktober 2018 prompt trail for 13 days in a row, I needed a bit of colour in my life, so I think that I did overdo it a tad… but no matter, it was fun! www.janehannah.com

:: Inktober 13 :: Guarded :: An active line on a walk, moving freely, without goal. A walk for a walk’s sake. — Paul Klee Still listening to Thom Yorke and his mesmerizing voice, words and music. Catching up with Inktober prompts today and this is my last one of the day. I love dogs and here is a sheepdog guarding his flock of sheep. Paper: Moleskine Japanese Album Ink: Dr. Ph. Martin’s Black Star Matte Fountain Pen: Pilot Namiki SEF #inktober2018 #inktober #sheep #dog #guarded #drawing #ink www.janehannah.com

:: Inktober 12 :: Whale :: This is a waltz thinking about our bodies What they mean for our salvation With only the clothes that we stand up in Just the ground on which we stand Is the darkness ours to take? Bathed in lightness, bathed in heat All is well, as long as we keep spinning Here and now, dancing behind a wall When the old songs and laughter we do Are forgiven always and never been true When I arrive, will you come and find me? Or in a crowd, be one of them? Wore the wrong sign back beside her Know tomorrow’s at peace — Suspirium by Thom Yorke Listening to the haunting song “Suspirium” by Thom Yorke (Radiohead) in which the piano plays like a lullaby. I had so many images come up for the whale prompt today and I chose to do a bit of a surreal world… What I am really enjoying is painting with inks as even once you have put them on the page, you can pull them this way and that way, add water or almost do whatever you want with them as they take a long time to dry. Ideal for playing around with inks & effects -) Paper: Moleskine Japanese Album Ink: Dr. Ph. Martin’s Black Star Matte Fountain Pen: Pilot Namiki SEF www.janehannah.com #inktober2018 #inktober #whale #surreal #ink #drawing