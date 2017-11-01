:: Inktober Recap ::

When you were here before

Couldn’t look you in the eye

You’re just like an angel

Your skin makes me cry

You float like a feather

In a beautiful world

And I wish I was special

You’re so fuckin’ special

But I’m a creep, I’m a weirdo.

What the hell am I doing here?

I don’t belong here.

I don’t care if it hurts

I want to have control

I want a perfect body

I want a perfect soul

I want you to notice

When I’m not around

You’re so fuckin’ special

I wish I was special

But I’m a creep, I’m a weirdo.

What the hell am I doing here?

I don’t belong here.

She’s running …

–Creep by Radiohead

Inktober 2017 was the first time that I tried this daily challenge. The aim is to draw something that has a specific theme and these were “the” challenge, not the drawing!. To get the idea first was “the” difficulty, and once you had figured it out, then you could draw it and everything went smoothly. Some days I had these very weird ideas, spaced out and looney and other days, quite simple!

I must say that I am already looking forward to the next one in 2018. Why? It simply blew my mind! I loved it. For years I had not tried drawing nor painting from my imagination as I did not know where to start… and #Inktober2017 gave it to me. The first days were excruciating as I did not know what to draw and how to draw it… but slowly and surely, I went from 1.5 hours a night to 30 minutes… and some even less, which is a major perk when you have a full-time job. It also showed me that there are many different ways of drawing and painting, and each way is different and as difficult as the other. Drawing from the imagination is difficult and drawing realistically is too. However, it liberated me. The act of drawing from the imagination seems to have triggered off something that permits me to draw without any expectations… I just do it. I am in the present moment. Yes!

So for this InktoberI drew in two different sketchbooks, as one had already been started and the other one did not have 31 pages. But next year I will either make my own sketchbook and dedicate it entirely to the Inktober 2018 challenge. I will also only draw in black ink, diluted or not… no colours. I will go for a “pure” Inktober month -) So if you have not participated in this yet, try it out next year as I will.

Below are the tools that I used for the month of October. If you wish to know in more detail the names and brands, just comment and I will answer you.

So now I am ready to paint and draw in colour, as I did miss this.

