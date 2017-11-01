:: Inktober Recap ::

Couldn’t look you in the eye
Inktober 2017 was the first time that I tried this daily challenge. The aim is to draw something that has a specific theme and these were “the” challenge, not the drawing!. To get the idea first was “the” difficulty, and once you had figured it out, then you could draw it and everything went smoothly. Some days I had these very weird ideas, spaced out and looney and other days, quite simple!
I must say that I am already looking forward to the next one in 2018. Why? It simply blew my mind! I loved it. For years I had not tried drawing nor painting from my imagination as I did not know where to start… and #Inktober2017 gave it to me. The first days were excruciating as I did not know what to draw and how to draw it… but slowly and surely, I went from 1.5 hours a night to 30 minutes… and some even less, which is a major perk when you have a full-time job. It also showed me that there are many different ways of drawing and painting, and each way is different and as difficult as the other. Drawing from the imagination is difficult and drawing realistically is too. However, it liberated me. The act of drawing from the imagination seems to have triggered off something that permits me to draw without any expectations… I just do it. I am in the present moment. Yes!
So for this InktoberI drew in two different sketchbooks, as one had already been started and the other one did not have 31 pages. But next year I will either make my own sketchbook and dedicate it entirely to the Inktober 2018 challenge. I will also only draw in black ink, diluted or not… no colours. I will go for a “pure” Inktober month -) So if you have not participated in this yet, try it out next year as I will.
Below are the tools that I used for the month of October. If you wish to know in more detail the names and brands, just comment and I will answer you.
So now I am ready to paint and draw in colour, as I did miss this.
Hello Jane, Yes, the challenge is now over and you sure took a lot of fun in it. It’s such a nice feeling to have your mind blown away! ;-) I did not follow the specific themes : it seemed too hard for me but reading this article, you ‘almost’ convinced me to dive in for Inktober 2018. Welcome back to colors (and yes, I also did miss the colors)… Diane
Yeah Diane — we will encourage each other next year -)))
Jane: True, you draw beautifully but then, you write equally marvelously. You have great talent, Jane, don’t ever put it aside. You inherited it NOT from the Brault, nor the Hannahs nor the Yott family – simply put, God gave you the talent because you deserved it. MOM >
This experience you’ve had and related is interesting and gives insight into yet another way artists can connect with who they are. I might suggest, however, that rules are made to be broken like the one i have put in place for myself of allowing only one camera shot of any given subject. I would miss a lot if i forced perfection on that one. I believe you might miss a lot if you insisted on never including color in one of your ink sketches. Think of the sliced orange-
Yes Holly you are right — but constraints force creativity to emerge — I see this every day in my classes… when I am too loose with the requirements, students fall flat. When I tighten them up, the creative flow emerges -)
yah, you’re right.
