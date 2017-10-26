:: Inktober 26 Squeak Theme ::

Posted on 2017-10-26

     Hey there, Mr. Tin Man
You don’t know how lucky you are
You shouldn’t spend your whole life wishin’
For something bound to fall apart
     Everytime you’re feeling empty
Better thank your lucky stars
If you ever felt one breakin’
You’d never want a heart
— Miranda Lambert

20171026-inktober-squeak-jane-hannah-loRes

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte
Watercolour: Q. Quinachridone
Location: Rigaud from a reference photo
#inktober2017, #inktober,  26 squeak theme

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
2 Responses to :: Inktober 26 Squeak Theme ::

  1. marcellalouise says:
    2017-10-26 at 21:48

    Jane: Hard to believe that you actually did this remarkable design. Did you really? Fantastic – you are SO GOOD. WISH I HAD BUT 1 iota of your talent. Better believe that you have been blessed. MOM >

    Liked by 1 person

