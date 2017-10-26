Hey there, Mr. Tin Man

You don’t know how lucky you are

You shouldn’t spend your whole life wishin’

For something bound to fall apart

Everytime you’re feeling empty

Better thank your lucky stars

If you ever felt one breakin’

You’d never want a heart

— Miranda Lambert

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″

Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte

Watercolour: Q. Quinachridone

Location: Rigaud from a reference photo

#inktober2017, #inktober, 26 squeak theme

