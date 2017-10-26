Hey there, Mr. Tin Man
You don’t know how lucky you are
You shouldn’t spend your whole life wishin’
For something bound to fall apart
Everytime you’re feeling empty
Better thank your lucky stars
If you ever felt one breakin’
You’d never want a heart
— Miranda Lambert
Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte
Watercolour: Q. Quinachridone
Location: Rigaud from a reference photo
#inktober2017, #inktober, 26 squeak theme
Jane: Hard to believe that you actually did this remarkable design. Did you really? Fantastic – you are SO GOOD. WISH I HAD BUT 1 iota of your talent. Better believe that you have been blessed. MOM >
Thanks Mom — do you recognize who this is? The Tinman in the Wizard of Oz? Thank you and have a good night’s sleep -)
