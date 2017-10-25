The first TV show that I fell in love with when I was very young… so cool, and still is for me!
Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte & White
Location: Rigaud from a reference photo
#inktober2017, #inktober, 25 ship theme
Like this:
Like Loading...
About Jane Hannah
Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
This entry was posted in #inktober2017
, Drawing
, Ink
. Bookmark the permalink
.