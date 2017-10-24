:: Inktober 24 Blind ::

Posted on 2017-10-24 by

“Our intelligence, however lucid,
cannot perceive the elements that compose it
and remain unsuspected.”

This inktober theme “blind” was the hardest for me….

20171024-inktober-blind-jane-hannah-loRes

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte
Location: Rigaud from my imagination
#inktober2017, #inktober,  24 blind theme

Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
