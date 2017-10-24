“Our intelligence, however lucid,

cannot perceive the elements that compose it

and remain unsuspected.”

This inktober theme “blind” was the hardest for me….

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″

Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte

Location: Rigaud from my imagination

#inktober2017, #inktober, 24 blind theme

Advertisements