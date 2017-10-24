:: Inktober 24 Blind ::

“Our intelligence, however lucid,
cannot perceive the elements that compose it
and remain unsuspected.”
This inktober theme “blind” was the hardest for me….
Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte
Location: Rigaud from my imagination
