I almost added some stars… and stopped myself!
Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte
Watercolours: Q. Gold
Location: Rigaud from my imagination
#inktober2017, #inktober, 23 juicy theme
Like this:
Like Loading...
About Jane Hannah
Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
This entry was posted in #inktober2017
, Drawing
, Ink
and tagged orange
. Bookmark the permalink
.
Can almost taste that …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you -)))
LikeLike
That is beautiful-a simply striking design. I’m glad you didn’t go too far!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hah- Holly! You mean putting in the stars? A bit overload it would have been… thank you! I agree with you -)))
LikeLiked by 1 person