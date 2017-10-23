:: Inktober 23 Juicy ::

Posted on 2017-10-23 by

I almost added some stars… and stopped myself!

20171023-inktober-juicy-jane-hannah-loRes

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte
Watercolours: Q. Gold
Location: Rigaud from my imagination
#inktober2017, #inktober,  23 juicy theme

Advertisements

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
This entry was posted in #inktober2017, Drawing, Ink and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to :: Inktober 23 Juicy ::

  1. thevelvetsoapbox.com says:
    2017-10-23 at 19:09

    Can almost taste that …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. a magic moment with holly says:
    2017-10-23 at 18:30

    That is beautiful-a simply striking design. I’m glad you didn’t go too far!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s