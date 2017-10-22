:: Inktober 22 Trail ::

(Sung by Munchkins)
Follow the yellow brick road, follow the yellow brick road
Follow, follow, follow, follow, follow the yellow-brick road
Follow the yellow-brick, follow the yellow-brick
Follow the yellow-brick road
You’re off to see the Wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz
You’ll find he is a Whiz of a Wiz is ever a Wiz there was
If ever, oh ever, a Wiz there was the Wizard of Oz is one because
Because, because, because, because, because
Because of the wonderful things he does
You’re off to see the wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz!
— L. Frank Baum
Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte
Watercolours: Q. Gold
Location: Rigaud from my imagination
#inktober2017, #inktober, 21 trail theme
Ou “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” de Elton John, avec “Candle in the Wind”, en 1973. Faut dire que le Magicien d’Oz a laissé des traces ! Belle et mystérieuse aquarelle, Jane.
Merci Gilles — tu as bien raison — j’ai oublié Elton! Oui Oz a laissé des traces dans mon imaginaire. Même un de mes chiens avait ce nom -)
