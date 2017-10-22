:: Inktober 22 Trail ::

Posted on 2017-10-22 by

(Sung by Munchkins)
Follow the yellow brick road, follow the yellow brick road
Follow, follow, follow, follow, follow the yellow-brick road
Follow the yellow-brick, follow the yellow-brick
Follow the yellow-brick road

You’re off to see the Wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz
You’ll find he is a Whiz of a Wiz is ever a Wiz there was
If ever, oh ever, a Wiz there was the Wizard of Oz is one because
Because, because, because, because, because
Because of the wonderful things he does
You’re off to see the wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz!
—  L. Frank Baum

20171022-inktober-trail-jane-hannah-loRes
Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte
Watercolours: Q. Gold
Location: Rigaud from my imagination
#inktober2017, #inktober,  21 trail theme

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
This entry was posted in #inktober2017, Drawing, Ink, Watercolour

2 Responses to :: Inktober 22 Trail ::

  1. Gilles Labruyère says:
    2017-10-22 at 14:40

    Ou “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” de Elton John, avec “Candle in the Wind”, en 1973. Faut dire que le Magicien d’Oz a laissé des traces ! Belle et mystérieuse aquarelle, Jane.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

