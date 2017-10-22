:: Inktober 22 Trail ::

(Sung by Munchkins)

Follow the yellow brick road, follow the yellow brick road

Follow, follow, follow, follow, follow the yellow-brick road

Follow the yellow-brick, follow the yellow-brick

Follow the yellow-brick road

You’re off to see the Wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz

You’ll find he is a Whiz of a Wiz is ever a Wiz there was

If ever, oh ever, a Wiz there was the Wizard of Oz is one because

Because, because, because, because, because

Because of the wonderful things he does

You’re off to see the wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz!

— L. Frank Baum



Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″

Ink: Dr.Ph.Martin’s Black Matte

Watercolours: Q. Gold

Location: Rigaud from my imagination

#inktober2017, #inktober, 21 trail theme

