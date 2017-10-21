:: Inktober 21 Furious ::

Posted on 2017-10-21
Over the misty mountains cold
Far over the Misty Mountains cold,
To dungeons deep and caverns old,
We must away, ere break of day,
To seek our pale enchanted gold.

— J.R.R. Tolkien

I toggled between the idea of a furious bull or a furious dragon… and the dragon won. Beautiful day here in Rigaud, need to get out in the sunshine -)

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: De Atramentis Document Black Ink
Fountain Pen: Carbon Pen
Watercolours: DS Pyrrol Scarlet, DS Q. Gold, WN Indanthrone, WN B. Sienna
Location: Rigaud from my imagination
#inktober2017, #inktober,  21 furious theme

20171021-inktober-furious-jane-hannah-loRes

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
This entry was posted in #inktober2017, Drawing, Ink, Watercolour.

