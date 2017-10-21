Over the misty mountains cold

Far over the Misty Mountains cold,

To dungeons deep and caverns old,

We must away, ere break of day,

To seek our pale enchanted gold.

— J.R.R. Tolkien

I toggled between the idea of a furious bull or a furious dragon… and the dragon won. Beautiful day here in Rigaud, need to get out in the sunshine -)

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″

Ink: De Atramentis Document Black Ink

Fountain Pen: Carbon Pen

Watercolours: DS Pyrrol Scarlet, DS Q. Gold, WN Indanthrone, WN B. Sienna

Location: Rigaud from my imagination

#inktober2017, #inktober, 21 furious theme

