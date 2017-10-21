To dungeons deep and caverns old,
We must away, ere break of day,
To seek our pale enchanted gold.
— J.R.R. Tolkien
I toggled between the idea of a furious bull or a furious dragon… and the dragon won. Beautiful day here in Rigaud, need to get out in the sunshine -)
Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″
Ink: De Atramentis Document Black Ink
Fountain Pen: Carbon Pen
Watercolours: DS Pyrrol Scarlet, DS Q. Gold, WN Indanthrone, WN B. Sienna
Location: Rigaud from my imagination
#inktober2017, #inktober, 21 furious theme