What has roots as nobody sees,

is taller than trees,

up up it goes,

and yet never grows?

— J.R.R. Tolkien

Roots run deep and studies are showing that trees have a very intricate communicating system with their own. So happy to hear this -)

Paper: Sketchbook #21 Handbook field watercolour journal 6″x6″

Ink: Dr.Ph”Martin’s Black Star Matte & Pen-White

Watercolours: DS Cerulean Blue Chromium & W&N Burnt Sienna

Location: Rigaud from my imagination

Advertisements