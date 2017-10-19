:: Inktober 19 Clouds ::

Rows and flows of angel hair
And ice cream castles in the air
And feather canyons everywhere
I’ve looked at clouds that way
And ice cream castles in the air
And feather canyons everywhere
I’ve looked at clouds that way
But now they only block the sun
They rain and snow on everyone
So many things I would have done
But clouds got in my way
They rain and snow on everyone
So many things I would have done
But clouds got in my way
I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now
From up and down and still somehow
It’s cloud’s illusions I recall
I really don’t know clouds at all
From up and down and still somehow
It’s cloud’s illusions I recall
I really don’t know clouds at all
Moons and Junes and ferries wheels
The dizzy dancing way you feel
As every fairy tale comes real
I’ve looked at love that way
The dizzy dancing way you feel
As every fairy tale comes real
I’ve looked at love that way
But now it’s just another show
You leave ’em laughing when you go
And if you care, don’t let them know
Don’t give yourself away
You leave ’em laughing when you go
And if you care, don’t let them know
Don’t give yourself away
I’ve looked at love from both sides now
From give and take and still somehow
It’s love’s illusions I recall
I really…
From give and take and still somehow
It’s love’s illusions I recall
I really…
— Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell
I was dreaming of fluffy, beautiful, light clouds… and I drew the digital cloud instead…. humph! Why? Because it is our world now, and we have to make do with it… like it or not…
Sketchbook #20 Stillman & Birns Zeta
Jane: Once again, you have done wonders. Don’t ever set aside this talent of yours – God has been most generous with you. He gave you what most of us would have liked to be favoured with. I enjoy your work so very much. MOM >
I love that Joni Mitchell song. Your drawing says a lot about how our lives are dominated by The Cloud. But the sky is the one thing in nature we can still see high up between buildings and I find that clouds are light changers and exciting mood changers in my photography. I am so lucky where I live to be able to see countryside and open skies not far away.
Hi Englepip,
You are right about how clouds on this beautiful earth have luminescence and bring us beauty and oir beloved water. Yesterday at my job I found out that our agreement with Adobe CC was finished and we would have to dish out much more money…. so I guess that this is where it is coming from… and I also wonder what your name means? Englepip?
I love clouds. ‘re my name – it is unique just something I made up but I live in England and a pip is a seed – here of ideas beut also a name.
