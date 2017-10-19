:: Inktober 19 Clouds ::

Rows and flows of angel hair

And ice cream castles in the air

And feather canyons everywhere

I’ve looked at clouds that way

But now they only block the sun

They rain and snow on everyone

So many things I would have done

But clouds got in my way

I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now

From up and down and still somehow

It’s cloud’s illusions I recall

I really don’t know clouds at all

Moons and Junes and ferries wheels

The dizzy dancing way you feel

As every fairy tale comes real

I’ve looked at love that way

But now it’s just another show

You leave ’em laughing when you go

And if you care, don’t let them know

Don’t give yourself away

I’ve looked at love from both sides now

From give and take and still somehow

It’s love’s illusions I recall

I really …

— Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell

I was dreaming of fluffy, beautiful, light clouds… and I drew the digital cloud instead…. humph! Why? Because it is our world now, and we have to make do with it… like it or not…

Sketchbook #20 Stillman & Birns Zeta

