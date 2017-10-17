:: Inktober 17 Graceful ::

Posted on 2017-10-17

#Inktober2017 —  #17 — Graceful Theme

20171017-inktober-graceful-jane-hannah-loRes

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
4 Responses to :: Inktober 17 Graceful ::

  1. A. JoAnn says:
    2017-10-17 at 21:24

    So pretty, I’m inspired

  2. Lucie says:
    2017-10-17 at 21:12

    Beautiful design, love it

