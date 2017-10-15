:: Inktober 15 mysterious ::

Easter Island Moai

— by John Curtis, poet

Their faces mottled grey

neolithic axe heads;

trolls rising from

the worn steep green slopes.

Some stand in line on low

dais, wearing pillbox hats;

perverse stone doughnuts.

Stoic. Gazing unmoved.

Many, part clawed from the

clinging rock, leaning, watch

the endless procession

of pale drifting clouds.

Deep shadowed eyes stare

blindly from beneath broad

ledged brows; impassive,

incurious. Aloof.

Alone under bird-haunted

skies, surrounded by the

vast-horizoned oceans.

Mysterious. Unknown.

What is more mysterious than the Easter Island moais, carved human figures, some weighing as much as 82 tons? So here is my #Inktober2017 #15 mysterious theme.

