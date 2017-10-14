:: Inktober 14 Fierce ::

Posted on 2017-10-14 by

The scariest moment is always just before you start.
— Stephen King

For the #Inktober2017 Fierce theme today my thoughts went to a giant tsunami wave and then was inspired by Katsushika Hokusai’s beautiful iconic wave. This tsunami is hovering over skyscrapers, waiting to crash down on them… geez! I am having some very positive thoughts aren’t I?

20171014-inktober-fierce-jane-hannah-loRes

 

9 Responses to :: Inktober 14 Fierce ::

  1. Jane Hannah says:
    2017-10-15 at 13:15

    Thanks Mom-)

    Like

    Reply
  2. marcellalouise says:
    2017-10-15 at 10:44

    Jane: I find that this work of yours is probably one of your finest. It is perfectly done and certainly not easily. I love this and don’t ever give up on your quality as artist. Dorland who views it from above is equally pleased. MOM >

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. RattleSnake says:
    2017-10-15 at 10:31

    Wow. That’s amazing. I wish I was as good as you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. a magic moment with holly says:
    2017-10-14 at 20:42

    Your drawings just get better and better. What freedom in imagination you have!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jane Hannah says:
      2017-10-14 at 20:48

      Thank you Holly! I am working at it though as until I sit down to draw, I am clueless. What helps me is to look at the definition of the theme and then go from there… I actually had no idea that I could do this -))) Kind of cool -)))

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. englepip says:
    2017-10-14 at 20:00

    Great. You have captured t he essence of the MAp see and made it your own.

    Like

    Reply

