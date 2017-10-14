:: Inktober 14 Fierce ::

The scariest moment is always just before you start.
— Stephen King
For the #Inktober2017 Fierce theme today my thoughts went to a giant tsunami wave and then was inspired by Katsushika Hokusai’s beautiful iconic wave. This tsunami is hovering over skyscrapers, waiting to crash down on them… geez! I am having some very positive thoughts aren’t I?
Thanks Mom-)
Jane: I find that this work of yours is probably one of your finest. It is perfectly done and certainly not easily. I love this and don’t ever give up on your quality as artist. Dorland who views it from above is equally pleased. MOM >
THANks Mom — appreciate your comment -)))
Wow. That’s amazing. I wish I was as good as you.
Thank you — if you practice you will surpass me -)
And thank you!!!
Your drawings just get better and better. What freedom in imagination you have!
Thank you Holly! I am working at it though as until I sit down to draw, I am clueless. What helps me is to look at the definition of the theme and then go from there… I actually had no idea that I could do this -))) Kind of cool -)))
Great. You have captured t he essence of the MAp see and made it your own.
