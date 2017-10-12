:: Inktober 12 Scatterbrain ::

It’s not what you gather,

but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived.

— Helen Walton

The #Inktober2017 theme today is “scattered” and it is in sync with my present frame of mind! With too much correcting, teaching, preparing courses and planning a future exhibit, I am getting tired. Yikes! What I want to do is just paint, draw and relax… I yearn to curl up and just read a good book. But I guess that this will have to wait until the Christmas holidays. Sigh…

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook

Pen: Carbon Pen Desktop EF

Ink: Dr. Ph. Martin’s Black Star Matte & De Atramentis Document Black

Watercolour: DS Raw Sienna

Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada from my imagination

#Inktober2017 #11 Scattered

