:: Inktober 12 Scatterbrain ::

It’s not what you gather,
but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived.
— Helen Walton
The #Inktober2017 theme today is “scattered” and it is in sync with my present frame of mind! With too much correcting, teaching, preparing courses and planning a future exhibit, I am getting tired. Yikes! What I want to do is just paint, draw and relax… I yearn to curl up and just read a good book. But I guess that this will have to wait until the Christmas holidays. Sigh…
Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook
Pen: Carbon Pen Desktop EF
Ink: Dr. Ph. Martin’s Black Star Matte & De Atramentis Document Black
Watercolour: DS Raw Sienna
Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada from my imagination
#Inktober2017 #11 Scattered