:: Inktober 12 Scatterbrain ::

Posted on 2017-10-12 by

It’s not what you gather,
but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived.
— Helen Walton

The #Inktober2017 theme today is “scattered” and it is in sync with my present frame of mind! With too much correcting, teaching, preparing courses and planning a future exhibit, I am getting tired. Yikes! What I want to do is just paint, draw and relax… I yearn to curl up and just read a good book. But I guess that this will have to wait until the Christmas holidays. Sigh…

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook
Pen: Carbon Pen Desktop EF
Ink: Dr. Ph. Martin’s Black Star Matte & De Atramentis Document Black
Watercolour: DS Raw Sienna
Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada from my imagination
#Inktober2017 #11 Scattered

 

Advertisements

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
This entry was posted in #inktober2017, Drawing, Ink. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s