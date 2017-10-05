:: Inktober 5 “long” theme ::

Posted on 2017-10-05 by

A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.
Phyllis Diller)

A totally imaginary personage. I started with giving a very long neck to my character, and then I painted it in. By painting in some parts, another part revealed itself and then I just had to add the arms… and voilà! Two characters in one. Kind of cool. #Inktober5. I am still waiting for my delivery of brush pens and technical pens to arrive… hope to see them tomorrow -)

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook
Pen: Carbon Pen with DeAtramentis Document Black Ink (waterproof)
Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada taken from my imagination

20171005-inktober5-long-jane-hannah-loRes

Advertisements

About Jane Hannah

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
This entry was posted in Sketches / Drawings / Paintings. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s