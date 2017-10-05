:: Inktober 5 “long” theme ::

A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.

— Phyllis Diller)

A totally imaginary personage. I started with giving a very long neck to my character, and then I painted it in. By painting in some parts, another part revealed itself and then I just had to add the arms… and voilà! Two characters in one. Kind of cool. #Inktober5. I am still waiting for my delivery of brush pens and technical pens to arrive… hope to see them tomorrow -)

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook

Pen: Carbon Pen with DeAtramentis Document Black Ink (waterproof)

Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada taken from my imagination

