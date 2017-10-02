:: Inktober 2 Divided ::

My second #Inktober2017 carrying the theme Divided. A city divided by the full force of an earthquake… Still using the same pen as yesterday as I wanted to experiment more and this pen does not like to go over a watery area. It tears the paper apart, and creates little scuff marks. Thought that I would be able to get denser greys, but alas. Tomorrow will try something else.

Pen: Faber-Castell PITT artist pen :: indian ink :: waterproof

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook

Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada