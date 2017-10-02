:: Inktober 2 Divided ::

Posted on 2017-10-02 by

My second #Inktober2017 carrying the theme Divided. A city divided by the full force of an earthquake… Still using the same pen as yesterday as I wanted to experiment more and this pen does not like to go over a watery area. It tears the paper apart, and creates little scuff marks. Thought that I would be able to get denser greys, but alas. Tomorrow will try something else.

Pen: Faber-Castell PITT artist pen :: indian ink :: waterproof
Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook
Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada

  1. marcellalouise says:
    2017-10-02 at 19:47

    Jane: Despite some difficulties, you are still doing a darn good job of painting – dont ever give it up – you have a great talent. MOM >

