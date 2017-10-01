:: Inktober #1::

Learn to draw. Try to make your hand so unconsciously adept that it will put down what you feel without your having to think of your hands. Then you can think of the thing before you.

— Sherwood Anderson

I am joining #inktober this year for the first time ever and I will be testing out black permanent inks, black non-permanent inks, steel nibs, fountain pens, various inks and paper. I have a pile of paper to test this out too, should be fun! This will be ideal for me as I can mostly do all of this from my house or at school. Yeah!

Even though the Faber-Castell PITT pens say that the ink is waterproof, when I used my Kuretake waterbrush the ink faded… and I was happy though surprised. The Zeta paper is perfect for line ink drawings, as it is very smooth, so this will be my go to sketchbook for this month…

Pen: Faber-Castell PITT artist pen :: indian ink :: waterproof

Paper: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series sketchbook

Location: Rigaud, Québec, Canada