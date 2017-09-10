:: Rien ne se perd, rien ne se crée, tout se transforme ::

There are moments in our lives, there are moments in a day, when we seem to be see beyond the usual — become clairvoyant. We reach then into reality. Such are the moments of our greatest happiness. Such are the moments of our greatest wisdom.
— The Art Spirit by Robert Henri

As Fall is approaching here, the leaves are turning a golden hue with some bursts of oranges and deep purple… it is already starting here. The peak of the season is usually near October 15th here in southern Québec, and this date varies with the latitude that you are living in. A book that I often delve in is The Art Spirit as it is profoundly spiritual in an artistic sense. Henri must have been a wonderful teacher, and I do hope that some days, a very few perhaps, I might inspire my students as Henri inspires me!

These flowers were photographed by a famous writer here in Canada, Kim Thuy and she won the Giller prize for her book Ru. Her first photograph were of these flowers in their fragrant bloom (which I have posted before), and the second photograph is the flowers with the petals falling… I thought that it was appropriate with our imminent fall season. She mentioned this quote to me when she sent me the second photograph. “Presque arrivées à leur destination”. Well said Kim! This painting is part of the next exhibit that I will be taking part in November 2018 that is called Square Foot Exhibition. All are welcome. #squarefootexhibition2017.

Paper: Fluid 100
Ink: De Atramentis Document Black
Fountain Pen: Carbon Desk Pen EF
Location: Reference photograph here in Rigaud, Québec, Canada

Canadian graphic artist, painter, sketcher, typographer, calligrapher and teacher at Cégep John Abbott College in Québec, Canada. Jane Hannah also has a website for her students at www.gimligraphics.com and a main blog at www.janehannah.com. She is also part of the Montreal Urban Sketchers.
6 Responses to :: Rien ne se perd, rien ne se crée, tout se transforme ::

  1. a magic moment with holly says:
    2017-09-11 at 07:58

    This is a beautiful piece, Jane; the petals drop but they also seem to rise.

  2. marcellalouise says:
    2017-09-10 at 19:30

    Jane: Once again, you created a truly magnificient drawing not forgetting your text. You have talent, Jane, and Dorland and I are truly proud of you. MOM >

  3. papierdesoi says:
    2017-09-10 at 17:09

    Bonsoir Jane, il fait nuit ici dans le Sud de la France. Merci pour ce joli texte aussi agréable à lire que vos aquarelles sont merveilleuses à regarder.
    Bien à vous.
    Miche

